UrduPoint.com

Dubai Records Over AED8.6bn In Weeklong Real Estate Transactions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2023) A total of 3,035 real estate transactions worth AED10.7 billion were conducted during the week ending 31st March, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report said that 158 plots were sold for AED 1.27 billion, while apartment and villa sales stood at 2,261, totalling AED 5.11 billion.

The top three sales were a land in Al Khairan First worth AED 157.08 million, a land worth AED 67 million in Island 2, and a AED59 million land in The World Islands.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week with 52 sales transactions worth AED 165 million, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 21 sales transactions worth AED 26.

78 million, and Jabal Ali First with 14 sales transactions worth AED 60 million in third place.

The top three apartment and villa transfers were an AED 82 million villa, an AED 57 million apartment and an AED 55 million apartment in Palm Jumeirah.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week settled at AED3.8 billion. Meanwhile, 123 properties were gifted between first-degree relatives worth AED 597 million.

Related Topics

World Dubai Palm Jumeirah Jabal Ali UAE Dirham March Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

5 minutes ago
 ‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Ta ..

‘Sometimes we should not ignore the facts,’ Tarar urges SC to review decisio ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Frid ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED2.2bn Friday

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s cong ..

UAE President receives King of Morocco&#039;s congratulations on new leadership ..

36 minutes ago
 SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

1 hour ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.