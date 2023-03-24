Dubai records over AED970 million in realty transactions Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) Dubai real estate market recorded 305 sales transactions worth AED727.79 million, in addition to 73 mortgage deals of AED224.18 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED21.18 million on Friday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 280 villas and apartments worth AED617.43 million, and 25 land plots worth AED110.36 million.

The mortgages included 63 villas and apartments worth AED224.18 million and 10 land plots valued at AED22.09 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED973 million.