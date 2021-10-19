UrduPoint.com

Dubai South Launches Its New Development - The Avenue

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Master-developer Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of "The Avenue," a limited number of freehold plots that can be purchased on a payment plan and developed by investors for commercial use.

The new launch follows the vast development of Dubai South, the successful sell-out of several freehold projects as well as sales of residential plots at the Residential District that were launched earlier by the company.

The Avenue will vary in size, with plots ranging from 30,000 to 55,000 square feet, while built-up areas ranging from 50,000 to 90,000 square feet. Dubai South Properties will also offer a payment plan of up to three years. Interested investors will benefit from the dual licencing system whereby, they could obtain all required licenses directly from Dubai South Freezone, saving them time and giving them an abundance of facilities.

A spokesperson from Dubai South Properties said, "We are also confident that Expo 2020 will play a pivotal role in attracting investors, who will be keen to explore investment opportunities in Dubai. We at Dubai South Properties are committed to cater to the aspirations of potential and existing clientele as well as support the government’s initiatives and plans in attracting foreign direct investments to the emirate."

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties.

