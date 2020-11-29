UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reduces fuel surcharge by 23% for electricity, 33% for water from 1 December 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, issued a decision to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity and water.

Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils currently. Fuel surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils for Imperial Gallon instead of 0.6 fils currently. The decision reflects the Supreme Council’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s prestigious position in providing electricity and water services at globally-competitive prices. The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers. The fuel surcharge reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from 1 December 2020.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, said: "At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy and provide 75 percent of Dubai’s energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. In light of the increase in the share of clean energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix to around 9 percent, fuel consumption has decreased. These savings will be reflected in customers’ bills.'' ''The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s decision to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity and water underlines the wise leadership’s keenness to ensure a decent life for the residents of Dubai," he added.

