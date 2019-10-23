UrduPoint.com
Dubai's Largest 3D-printed Structure Enters Guinness Book Of World Records

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:45 PM

Dubai's largest 3D-printed structure enters Guinness Book of World Records

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Dubai Municipality has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for completing the largest 3D printed two-storey structure in the world, with a height of 9.5 metres, spanning a total area of 640 square metres.

This latest accomplishment is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to construct 25 percent of buildings in the emirate utilising 3D printing technology by 2030.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "This project is a major turning point in the construction sector at the local and regional levels and is based on the strategy of innovation in 3D printing technologies in construction. This, in turn, will increase the pace and speed of execution and completion of buildings, and reduce construction costs and contribute to the development of solutions to the demographic challenges by reducing the number of construction workers."

"It will also support the emirate's sustainability trends by using local materials and reducing construction waste, where printing is done electronically according to engineering plans, directly without human intervention," he added.

"The two-storey building has been designed and executed with a number of spaces that can be used as rooms or offices of different sizes. The walls are printed directly from the printer, unlike the traditional method of construction, which depends on the work of tightening wooden pieces with nuts and bolts, reinforcement and pouring of concrete and making bricks. The building has been designed with different curves and shapes through which it was tested to see whether it was possible for 3D printing in the construction of a variety of designs," Al Hajri explained.

During the construction phases, the municipality team carried out various tests and experiments on the mixes of the materials used in printing to ensure they fit the smoothness and pumping of the printer and met the requirements of quality, consistency and strength required to withstand the construction.

The municipality has ensured that the materials used in the mixture are local materials available in the country. The building has been executed according to sustainability requirements and green building standards.

