DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) said prayer halls will open 15 minutes before Eid Al Fitr prayers and close immediately after prayers are completed. The Eid prayers, including the sermon, will be held for a duration of 15 minutes. Women’s prayer halls will remain closed until further notice.

This came as IACAD clarified today the guidelines for performing Eid Al Fitr prayers in the emirate, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

In a clarification today, the IACAD said the worshippers are urged not to crowd at the entry and exit points of mosques and avoid gathering before and after Eid prayers.

Eid prayers will begin at 5:52 am.

IACAD stressed the importance of adhering to all precautionary measures outlined by authorities earlier, including wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding physical greetings like handshakes. The preventive guidelines issued earlier for Taraweeh prayers will continue to be enforced to ensure public safety.

The public can find the Names of the Musallah Al Eid prayer halls by visiting the department’s website www.iacad.gov.ae or the department’s social media platforms.

The Department extended its sincere wishes to the UAE leadership and people, as well as all Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.