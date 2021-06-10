UrduPoint.com
Dubai's Weeklong Real Estate Transactions Valued At AED10.7 Billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Dubai Land Department (DLD) recorded a total of 2,069 real estate and properties transactions with a gross value of 10.7 billion during the week ending 10 June 2021.

According to the DLD weekly report, 219 plots were sold for AED 1.46 billion, 1,418 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.81 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 330 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 71.22 million in Al Safouh Second, and a land sold for AED 50 million in the Burj Khalifa area in third place.

Al Hebiah Fourth recorded the most transactions for this week by 101 sales transactions worth AED 438.82 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 18 sales transactions worth AED 212.

58 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 15 sales transactions worth AED 34 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 341 million in Dubai Investment Park First, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 284 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 283 million in Al Merkadh.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 6 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Warsan Second, mortgaged for AED 4.7 billion.

51 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 771 million.

