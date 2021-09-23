UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Weeklong Real Estate Transactions Reach AED 6.8 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) Dubai has recorded 1,835 real estate and properties transactions at the value of AED 6.8 billion in total during the week ending 23rd September 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 157 plots were sold for AED1.2 billion, 1,249 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.6 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Fifth sold for AED190.56 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 50.03 million in Um Suqaim First, and a land sold for AED190.56 million in Al Hebiah Fifth in third place.

Al Yufrah 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 36 sales transactions worth AED30.

94 million, followed by Al Hebiah Third with 31 sales transactions worth AED77.75 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 19 sales transactions worth AED332 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 314 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 264 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED192 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED3 billion, with the highest being a land in Wadi Al Safa 5, mortgaged for AED686 million.

A total of 76 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED206 million.

