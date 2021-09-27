- Home
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.5 Strikes Crete, Greece
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:30 PM
CRETE, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Crete, Greece on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake had a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
