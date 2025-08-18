Price Of 24-karat Gold Increases By Rs1, 500 In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 03:05 PM
The price of 24-karat gold settles at Rs357,700 after increase in price in local markets
KARACHI: After several days of decline, the 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,500 in local markets of Pakistan on Monday.
All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association confirmed the development.
It said that the price of 24-karat gold settled at Rs357,700 after increase. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1,286 and settled at Rs306,670.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $15 per ounce, reaching $3,350. This upward trend was also reflected in Pakistan’s local bullion markets.
In contrast, the silver prices remained unchanged, with one tola steady at Rs4,031 and 10 grams at Rs3,455.
It may be mentioned here that the gold prices also went up in the international markets.
