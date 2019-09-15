UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EGA Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, today published its second annual Sustainability Report, which details the EGA’s management approach and sustainability performance for 2018 at its operations and projects in both the UAE and the Republic of Guinea.

The EGA aspires to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities.

According to EGA, the report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the international benchmark for the public disclosure of economic, environmental and societal performance.

The report also meets the reporting and disclosure requirements set by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standards, which define environmental, social and governance performance standards for sustainability issues specific to the aluminium value chain.

The EGA was the first company headquartered in the middle East to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative in 2017. The initiative comprises a global group of producers, users and stakeholders in the aluminium value chain and aims to maximise the contribution of aluminium to a sustainable society and provide a global consensus on what constitutes the best practices in the production of aluminium and its use.

In May, the EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standards for its sustainability practices and performance.

"The use of aluminium has enormous potential benefits, from making cars lighter and more fuel efficient to creating packaging that is infinitely recyclable. However, at the EGA we recognise that making products that help meet social and environmental challenges is not enough. It also matters how responsibly the products are made," said Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of the EGA.

"Transparently reporting our successes and challenges in annual sustainability reports is an important way for us to demonstrate we deserve the trust of the societies in which we operate and to improve our sustainability performance," he added.

The EGA published its first sustainability report last year, providing data on the association's sustainability performance since the company was created through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium in 2014.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Guinea Middle East SITE May 2017 2018 From Best

Recent Stories

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

32 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed visits wounded servicemen at Zay ..

47 minutes ago

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun offers condolences to families o ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

2 hours ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.