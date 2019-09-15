EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, today published its second annual Sustainability Report, which details the EGA’s management approach and sustainability performance for 2018 at its operations and projects in both the UAE and the Republic of Guinea.

The EGA aspires to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities.

According to EGA, the report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the international benchmark for the public disclosure of economic, environmental and societal performance.

The report also meets the reporting and disclosure requirements set by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standards, which define environmental, social and governance performance standards for sustainability issues specific to the aluminium value chain.

The EGA was the first company headquartered in the middle East to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative in 2017. The initiative comprises a global group of producers, users and stakeholders in the aluminium value chain and aims to maximise the contribution of aluminium to a sustainable society and provide a global consensus on what constitutes the best practices in the production of aluminium and its use.

In May, the EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standards for its sustainability practices and performance.

"The use of aluminium has enormous potential benefits, from making cars lighter and more fuel efficient to creating packaging that is infinitely recyclable. However, at the EGA we recognise that making products that help meet social and environmental challenges is not enough. It also matters how responsibly the products are made," said Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of the EGA.

"Transparently reporting our successes and challenges in annual sustainability reports is an important way for us to demonstrate we deserve the trust of the societies in which we operate and to improve our sustainability performance," he added.

The EGA published its first sustainability report last year, providing data on the association's sustainability performance since the company was created through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium in 2014.