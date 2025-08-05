Pakistan Rejects Allegations Of Its Citizens' Involvement In Ukraine Conflict
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:49 PM
Foreign Office says Pakistan shall take up this matter with Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday rejected baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of its citizens in the conflict in Ukraine.
The Foreign Office in a statement said the Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.
To date, Pakistan has neither been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims.
The Foreign Office further said Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard.
It said Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.
Recent Stories
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..
Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad
CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study
Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..
AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches t ..
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"
Two killed in Quetta road accident
Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industr ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakist ..
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad6 minutes ago
-
PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secretary Information PML-N ..8 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"9 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Quetta road accident9 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing30 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..38 minutes ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered38 minutes ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement38 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda38 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan33 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah33 minutes ago