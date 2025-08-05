Open Menu

Pakistan Rejects Allegations Of Its Citizens' Involvement In Ukraine Conflict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:49 PM

Foreign Office says Pakistan shall take up this matter with Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday rejected baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of its citizens in the conflict in Ukraine.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

To date, Pakistan has neither been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims.

The Foreign Office further said Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard.

It said Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

