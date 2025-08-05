Afghanistan announces preliminary squad for Asia Cup and T20 tri-nation series

(@Abdulla99267510)

ACB says squad, led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, will undergo a two-week training and preparation camp in UAE

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) The Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) on Monday announced a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 tri-nation series featuring Pakistan and host United Arab Emirates, as well as the Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

The ACB stated that the squad, led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, will undergo a two-week training and preparation camp in the UAE. The camp aims to fine-tune player performance ahead of the major tournaments.

At the conclusion of the training camp, the squad will be narrowed down to 15 players for the final team selection.

The T20 tri-series will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, while the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Both tournaments are considered crucial for Afghanistan's preparations leading into next year’s ICC events, and the squad features a mix of experienced players and promising young talent.

Afghanistan’s 22-member squad:

Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Siddiqullah, Wafiullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, and Basheer Ahmad.