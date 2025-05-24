Salem Abdulrahman Closes In On Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) SHARJAH,24th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Cultural Chess Club player and International Grandmaster Salem Abdulrahman, delivered a strong performance in the Sharjah International Chess Masters Championship, advancing to second place ahead of the final round.
The eighth edition of the Sharjah International Chess Masters Championship is set to conclude tomorrow evening. The tournament is organised by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This year's edition features 350 players from 60 countries, making it one of the region’s most competitive chess events.
Salem Abdulrahman impressed in the sixth round by defeating Serbian player Aleksandar Indžić, elevating his total score to 5 points.
This puts him just half a point behind the current leader, Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, who has 5.5 points after drawing with top-seeded Uzbek player Nodirbek Abdusattorov.
Salem shares second place with several top players, including Armenian Grandmaster Shant Sargsyan, Serbians Aleksandar Indžić and Velimir Ivic, and Uzbekistani star Abdusattorov. The tournament remains highly competitive as it enters its final stage.
The sixth round drew attention from tournament sponsor representatives from Centro Sharjah Hotel and notable officials including Abdullah Murad Al Mazmi, the tournament director. Taryam Matar Taryam, President of the UAE Chess Federation, also attended, highlighting the event's national significance.
