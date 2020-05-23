Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) Tomorrow will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and Sunday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Relevant authorities in the said countries convened Friday evening and could not detect the Shawwal month crescent moon, and therefore declared that Saturday, the 23rd of May, is the last day of Ramadan 1441 H, and that Sunday, the 24th of May, is the first day of the lunar month.