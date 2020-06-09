UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Adds Kabul To List Of Passenger Destinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Emirates adds Kabul to list of passenger destinations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Emirates airline has received approvals to carry passengers on flights to Kabul in Afghanistan, starting from 25th June, taking to 30 the total number of destinations currently offered to travellers.

In addition to Kabul, flights to the following cities can be booked on emirates website or via travel agents: Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

In addition, from 8th June, Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Europe Dubai Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney Vienna London Toronto Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Dublin Milan Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Manila Singapore Seoul Madrid Taipei Manchester Chicago New York Bahrain June From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

5 minutes ago

Mahira Khan and Fahd Mustafa speaks up about their ..

24 minutes ago

UAE to launch largest Arab programme to train Futs ..

35 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Japan&#039;s Defence Minister discuss ..

51 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

57 minutes ago

Lukashenko Warns That Some Groups May Launch Riots ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.