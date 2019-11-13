Emirates Defence Companies Council celebrates achievements at 2019 Annual Meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 13th November 2019 (WAM) - Emirates Defence Companies Council, EDCC, an initiative of Tawazun Economic Council, Tawazun, hosted its 7th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, highlighting council's numerous achievements during the year and future facilitation to support UAE defence companies.

The meeting was attended by Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chairman of the EDCC and 80 attendees from the Ministry of Defense, MoD, Department of Economic Development, DED, Ministry of Energy and Industry, MoEI, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, and council's members, stakeholders and partners.

The meeting involved a workshop hosted by Tawazun Strategic Development Fund as well as presentations by MoD, DED and Marakeb Technologies to showcase the continuous efforts of the government and the Fund in supporting national defence companies. The meeting also provided EDCC members opportunities to interact with the council’s board and highlighted the benefits and services provided to its members.

During the meeting, Sultan Abdulla Al Samahi, Acting General Manager of EDCC, showcased the council’s latest achievements and future plans. "EDCC has witnessed a 24% increase in members.

This increase is a testament to the strong and firm partnerships between EDCC and its members, which include the Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Force GHQ and Tawazun Economic Council."

"We continue to further enhance our partnerships and accelerate our efforts to fulfil our mandate as a national company who strongly believes in the importance of the defence sector, and the significant role it plays towards achieving sustainable economic and social development in line with the UAE’s vision," he added.

Within the framework of the meeting, the MoD shared an update on the Ministry’s strategy and outlined sector inputs which provided members a guideline on key focuses and future needs of the industry. Another presentation by Khalid Bani Zama, Manager of local Content at DED showcased the Department’s latest project and initiatives.

During the meeting, the Tawazun Strategic Development Fund – the investment arm of Tawazun – launched the ‘Venture Debt Programme’, which will provide local SMEs in the defence and security sector of the UAE with financial facilitations that will support the expansion of their operations and development of their capabilities