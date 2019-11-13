UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Defence Companies Council Celebrates Achievements At 2019 Annual Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Emirates Defence Companies Council celebrates achievements at 2019 Annual Meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 13th November 2019 (WAM) - Emirates Defence Companies Council, EDCC, an initiative of Tawazun Economic Council, Tawazun, hosted its 7th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, highlighting council's numerous achievements during the year and future facilitation to support UAE defence companies.

The meeting was attended by Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chairman of the EDCC and 80 attendees from the Ministry of Defense, MoD, Department of Economic Development, DED, Ministry of Energy and Industry, MoEI, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADCCI, and council's members, stakeholders and partners.

The meeting involved a workshop hosted by Tawazun Strategic Development Fund as well as presentations by MoD, DED and Marakeb Technologies to showcase the continuous efforts of the government and the Fund in supporting national defence companies. The meeting also provided EDCC members opportunities to interact with the council’s board and highlighted the benefits and services provided to its members.

During the meeting, Sultan Abdulla Al Samahi, Acting General Manager of EDCC, showcased the council’s latest achievements and future plans. "EDCC has witnessed a 24% increase in members.

This increase is a testament to the strong and firm partnerships between EDCC and its members, which include the Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Force GHQ and Tawazun Economic Council."

"We continue to further enhance our partnerships and accelerate our efforts to fulfil our mandate as a national company who strongly believes in the importance of the defence sector, and the significant role it plays towards achieving sustainable economic and social development in line with the UAE’s vision," he added.

Within the framework of the meeting, the MoD shared an update on the Ministry’s strategy and outlined sector inputs which provided members a guideline on key focuses and future needs of the industry. Another presentation by Khalid Bani Zama, Manager of local Content at DED showcased the Department’s latest project and initiatives.

During the meeting, the Tawazun Strategic Development Fund – the investment arm of Tawazun – launched the ‘Venture Debt Programme’, which will provide local SMEs in the defence and security sector of the UAE with financial facilitations that will support the expansion of their operations and development of their capabilities

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Bani Chamber November 2019 Commerce From Government Industry Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea sign MoU on replacement of drivin ..

6 seconds ago

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

46 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.