Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Emirates Post in collaboration with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has issued a distinctive commemorative stamp to celebrate the start-up of the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The Barakah Plant, the first operating nuclear energy plant in the Arab World, recently started to generate clean electricity in a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly manner, supporting the diversification of the Nation’s energy portfolio, while reducing the UAE’s carbon footprint.

The stamp features an image of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and the initial run will feature 25,000 commemorative stamps along with 1,000 First Day Covers, and 1000 postcards.

The commemorative stamps will be available for sale at the Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s dedicated web shop emiratespostshop.

ae starting 25th October.

When its four units are fully operational, the Barakah plant will provide up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs, while preventing 21 millions of carbon emissions every year.

The start-up and grid connection of the first Unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a significant milestone in the UAE’s roadmap for sustainable development. The plant supports the nation’s economic and social growth by providing high-value employment opportunities, and developing a local supply chain that will involve thousands of local companies for at least the next six decades to come.