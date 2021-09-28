UrduPoint.com

Emirates Steel: Proud Contributor To Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Emirates Steel has announced that it supplied more than 60 percent of the Expo 2020 Dubai rebar needed to build the central dome ‘Al Wasl Plaza’, pedestrian bridges, parks, roads, corridors, and the underpass linking Al Maktoum International Airport to the Expo 2020 site and more.

Additionally, Emirates Steel also supplied 35,000 metric tonnes of its high-quality sections and sheet piles for the construction of multiple pavilions at Expo 2020.

On this occasion, Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said, "We are proud to supply Expo 2020 with our products, working on this vital project will be added to our track record of achievements. Today, we write a new chapter in our journey to support the UAE’s incredible efforts to host one of the most prestigious exhibitions in history. Our products are globally certified and recognised for their quality, reliability and diversity, presenting all grades and specifications."

"Hosting Expo 2020 Dubai is a once-in-a-lifetime experience bringing everyone together in the spirit of hope and optimism. Emirates Steel, as a market leader and the UAE’s preferred supplier of high-quality steel products, spares no effort to support the national developmental efforts to place the UAE among the top advanced countries in the world," added Al Remeithi.

Emirates Steel’s products have been used in the construction of some of the UAE’s most renowned buildings. This includes Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Louvre Abu Dhabi, YAS Marina Circuit track, Warner Bros.

World Abu Dhabi and many more.

Emirates Steel supplied 2,500 metric tonnes of heavy sections and sheet piles products and solution-based engineering services to one of the most innovative pavilions across Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Emirates Steel develops its business model to cope with the different needs of customers and invests in providing such solution-based engineering services that cater to the customers’ specific design requirements," commented Al Remeithi.

Niels Bouwman, Director of the Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, extended his appreciation for the tailored solutions and high-quality products provided by Emirates Steel that helped in creating first-of-its-kind sustainable structure reflecting the most innovative solutions and concepts.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Netherlands pavilion offers a unique state-of-the-art system integrating water, energy, and food. The three elements are harvested in a cone-shaped vertical farm district.

Emirates Steel is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, and the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region. The company is the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar.

The Abu Dhabi-based steelmaker is the first manufacturing company in the middle East and among the first 50 companies in the world to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

