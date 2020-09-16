‘Emirati-Colombian Friendship Committee’ discusses parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Head of the Emirati- Colombian Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, and German Alcides Blanco Alvarez, President of the Colombian House of Representatives, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation in political, parliamentary, economic, investment and commercial areas between the UAE and Colombia.

Their discussion took place during the committee’s first virtual meeting organised by the Colombian House of Representatives, which was attended by members of the committee, along with Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, and several officials.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Tayer addressed the exceptional circumstances facing the entire world caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and expressed his solidarity with Colombia in its fight against the virus on behalf of the FNC, stressing that the meeting was an opportunity to enhance the parliamentary relations between the two organisations, which will reinforce their overall cooperation, especially in the area of health.

He also highlighted the key role of parliamentarians in supporting the health sector during the pandemic, noting that the FNC has approved a draft federal law on public health in 2020.

Al Owais highlighted the UAE’s current solidarity with Colombia, stressing that it always assists countries in need and those suffering from the pandemic.

He also praised Colombia’s political stance and noted that the UAE and Colombia have taken similar positions against terrorism and violent extremism.

Alvarez expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s overall achievements, lauding its distinguished international role, its decision to increase women’s representation in the Federal National Council, FNC, by 50 per cent and its progress in women’s empowerment.

He also highlighted the importance of exchanging parliamentary expertise, unifying views and positions at international events, and the committee’s efforts to establish global partnerships in countering terrorism.

The Colombian side thanked the UAE for supporting their people through the pandemic, stressing the importance of improving their educational, economic and investment cooperation, and reinforcing their strategic ties in the industrial, oil and mineral resources sectors, as well as encouraging regular flights between the two countries.