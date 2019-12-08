UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Organisations Win Human Rights' Chaillot Prize

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

Emirati organisations win human rights' Chaillot Prize

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) Two Emirati organisations have received the 2019 Chaillot Prize for the Promotion of Human Rights in the GCC region.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and the Higher Committee for the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi were announced as the winners of the prize ex-aequo by the Delegation of the European Union to the UAE, in cooperation with the Delegation of the EU in Riyadh -- responsible for relations with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar -- the Delegation of the EU in Kuwait, and the European External Action Service, EEAS.

The Chaillot Prize is given to civil society organisations and public or private institutions for actions, campaigns and projects which support human rights awareness, promotion and protection in the GCC region. The Prize is named after the Palais de Chaillot in Paris where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted on 10th December 1948 by the United Nations General Assembly.

This is the first time Emirati organisations were announced as recipients of the award.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children was awarded for its tireless efforts in protecting and supporting women and children, victims of domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

The Special Olympics World Games Higher Committee was recognised for its ground-breaking event in Abu Dhabi, promoting a spirit of inclusion and tolerance by raising awareness for people of determination (persons with disabilities).

The awarding ceremony for the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children will take place in Dubai on 10th December 2019, the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The ceremony for the Higher Committee for the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Abu Dhabi, in 2020.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Civil Society European Union UAE Kuwait Dubai Riyadh Abu Dhabi Oman Qatar Paris Bahrain Saudi Arabia December Women 2019 2020 Olympics Event

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

40 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

40 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

55 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.