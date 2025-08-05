Open Menu

National Hockey Players Unhappy With PHF Over Non-payment Of Int’l Daily Allowance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:15 PM

National hockey players unhappy with PHF over non-payment of int’l daily allowance

Sources say no timeline or update has been provided by PHF regarding payment of international allowances, leaving players uncertain and frustrated

LAHORE - Pakistan’s national hockey team members on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over the continued non-payment of their international daily allowances, saying that the domestic allowances are insufficient to meet their living expenses.

The players said that they have only received the domestic daily allowance, while the international allowance — which is significantly higher — remains unpaid.

“It’s been over a month and a half since the FIH Nations Cup ended, and we still haven’t received our international daily allowance,” players complained. “We are committed to representing Pakistan, but we also have families to support.”

Sources confirm that no timeline or update has been provided by the PHF regarding the payment of the international allowances, leaving players uncertain and frustrated.

PHF President Tariq Bugti addressed the issue recently, stating that domestic allowances had been cleared. He admitted that the federation was facing a financial crunch and had informed players before the Nations Cup that funds were limited.

“We told the players we were using our limited resources to participate in the event,” Bugti said. “Domestic daily allowances have been paid, and the rest will be cleared as soon as possible.”

It may be mentioned here that the players receive Rs3,000 per day for domestic events and Rs30,000 per day for international events — a stark difference that underscores the players’ concerns.

More Stories From Sports