ENEC, Ajou University Sign MoU To Drive Innovation, Research And Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ajou University, a leading research institution based in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

The MoU will provide a framework for collaboration for research & development (R&D) and innovation in the energy fields.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Ibrahim AL Hammadi the Chief Executive Officer of ENEC and Park Hyung-ju President of Ajou University.

The MoU reinforces the continuous collaboration between the UAE & the Republic of Korea in the R&D fields, building on the strong relationship between the two nations and opening the door for new opportunities across various sectors in the energy industry for both countries.

The MoU forms part of ENEC’s long-term strategy to invest in R&D to support continuous improvement and innovation in the nuclear sector, as well supporting application of nuclear energy industry technology and expertise in related sectors.

Ajou University is one of the leading research universities in engineering, energy, and information technology. It was established in 1973 and was the first higher education center in South Korea to open a dedicated center to energy.

ENEC is responsible for developing the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and its flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, one of the largest nuclear plants globally.

Established in 2009, ENEC is delivering safe, clean, efficient and reliable electricity through nuclear energy to support the UAE’s sustainable social and economic growth.

ENEC recently celebrated its most historic milestone to date with the start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The Unit produces 1,400 MW of emissions-free electricity 24/7 to power homes and business across the UAE, driving the largest decarbonisation effort in the country and helping to tackle climate change.

