ENOC and Emarat add E-PLUS 91 to fuel offering

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) ENOC and Emarat on Thursday announced the addition of E-PLUS 91 to their diverse range of fuel offerings that include quality grades such as Special ULG 95 and Super ULG 98 in the motor gasoline category.

E-PLUS 91, used for low compression engines, will be available across 44 existing ENOC service stations and 20 Emarat stations. It will cater to the specific fuel requirements of customers who primarily operate commercial fleets; such as taxi companies, bus fleets, and car rentals.

ENOC will offer all fuel grades; which include Diesel, Special 95, Super 98 and E-Plus 91 across 22 of its current service stations, and plans to offer customers its full range of fuel offering in all future service stations in the UAE.

Similarly, E-Plus 91 supplements the Emarat fuel offerings of Diesel, Special 95 and Super 98. The 91 octane fuel is currently available at 20 Emarat service stations. The full roll out will be in three phases and the entire Emarat network is expected to be offering E-Plus 91 by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

To meet the demand of commercial fleets, ENOC and Emarat will jointly identify select stations across their retail networks to replace diesel fuel and 98 with E-Plus 91.

While Super 98 has a higher octane that makes it suitable for high-performance petrol-driven vehicles with high compression engines, Special 95 offers excellent performance for all petrol-driven vehicles with medium compression engines.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "We recognise the importance of providing a diverse fuel offering to meet our customers demand for fuel; for both individuals and commercial fleet operators. The addition of E-PLUS 91 is in line with ENOC’s focus to enhance customer experience and accessibility to a wider range of products.

In turn, Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said, "Expanding our range of fuel offerings to include E-Plus 91 is a step in the right direction. We pride ourselves on delivering products and services according to customer demands and this initiative supports, in particular, our commercial customers as they review business strategies creating leaner, more agile and cost-effective enterprises for the future."