Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches innovative web portal and digital application for preservation of ancient marine names in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched an innovative web portal and mobile phone application, Daleelah, the region’s first for the preservation of Abu Dhabi’s cultural and natural heritage. The app was launched during the second day of the region’s largest event dedicated to the preservation of culture and heritage, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2021, which is currently taking place in the capital of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi has a rich, natural, and cultural heritage that needs to be preserved for current and future generations. To achieve this, EAD has compiled all the relevant information and has made it accessible through a dedicated website portal and mobile phone application. As part of individual efforts, several entities had captured the heritage of Abu Dhabi, making the information available in one place for users who wish to access it.

Unique and innovative, Daleelah, which in Arabic means the guide who points to the right path, is a one-stop-shop where information related to thousands of cultural and heritage sites, located around islands, can be easily researched, and identified under one umbrella – either from the portal or via the mobile phone application. The selected locations showcase local values as well as personal and cultural heritage and are a testament to Abu Dhabi’s rich culture.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: "Daleelah is a project that is very dear to my heart as users have access to important information so that present and future generations can understand the locations, landscape and lifestyle of their ancestors through a digital medium.

The app is reflective of what we do at EAD, which is to provide modern and contemporary tools to preserve the rich and bountiful natural heritage of Abu Dhabi, without compromising on UAE local culture and traditions, whilst making the information easily accessible for everyone.

"The objective of the project was to develop a simple, user-friendly, world-class bilingual advanced web portal and mobile phone application that displays relevant information of important locations that we wish to preserve and guide visitors too. The information displayed for users includes geographic coordinates, description of the site, photographs, videos, and audio recordings. It is dynamic and exciting, especially as users can also find poems and historical information.’’ She added: "This project is so significant and valuable because the Names and locations found on Daleelah have been gathered from senior citizens. In total, we now we have 200 islands and 1,500 locations. For even more accuracy, the app is also designed with intonation, meaning Daleelah can also help users understand the correct pronunciation of locations, which in turn will help pass the names on from one generation to the next."

To access Daleelah please visit www.aldaleela.ae or download the app from Google Play Store and Apple Play