EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2023) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has completed its preparations to participate in the 43rd edition of the World travel Market (WTM) in London, which is scheduled to take place from 6th to 8th November. The participation is under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), with the participation of 18 governmental and private entities in Sharjah.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA , explained that the EPAA's participation in this important event will focus on introducing attractive tourist destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah and highlighting the elements that ensure an exceptional and distinguished tourist experience for those who wish to visit the beautiful Sharjah. This is especially true given the variety of options in tourist and environmental areas, ranging from wildlife reserves to mountains, coasts, seas, archaeological sites, and protected areas.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the EPAA has allocated a dedicated pavilion to introduce the Sharjah Safari project, which is the largest of its kind outside of Africa. The safari project is home to over 50,000 animals, including birds, reptiles, and other wildlife, in 12 different environments that reflect the natural life and stunning landscapes of Africa.

It is worth mentioning that "Sharjah Safari" has achieved remarkable success in establishing the Emirate's position on the global ecotourism map, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.