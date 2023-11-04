Open Menu

EPAA To Participate In World Travel Market In London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2023) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has completed its preparations to participate in the 43rd edition of the World travel Market (WTM) in London, which is scheduled to take place from 6th to 8th November. The participation is under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), with the participation of 18 governmental and private entities in Sharjah.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA , explained that the EPAA's participation in this important event will focus on introducing attractive tourist destinations in the Emirate of Sharjah and highlighting the elements that ensure an exceptional and distinguished tourist experience for those who wish to visit the beautiful Sharjah. This is especially true given the variety of options in tourist and environmental areas, ranging from wildlife reserves to mountains, coasts, seas, archaeological sites, and protected areas.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the EPAA has allocated a dedicated pavilion to introduce the Sharjah Safari project, which is the largest of its kind outside of Africa. The safari project is home to over 50,000 animals, including birds, reptiles, and other wildlife, in 12 different environments that reflect the natural life and stunning landscapes of Africa.

It is worth mentioning that "Sharjah Safari" has achieved remarkable success in establishing the Emirate's position on the global ecotourism map, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Related Topics

Africa World Sharjah Visit London November Market Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

2 minutes ago
 Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

13 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

2 hours ago
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand se ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand set 402-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East