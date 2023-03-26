ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in Syria

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) field team has organised a humanitarian initiative targeting those affected by the earthquake in Jableh and Latakia, in continuation of ongoing efforts made under Operation "Gallant Knight / 2".

Implemented under the supervision of the ERC in coordination with its Syrian counterpart, the initiative saw the distribution of medical supplies, medicines and nutritional supplements to a number of homes for the elderly, in addition to giving out a number of electric wheelchairs to people of determination, whose homes were destroyed and who lost their families as a result of the earthquake in the Latakia Governorate.

The Emirates news Agency (WAM) provided help to the ERC field team as it conducted operations in several regions in Syria, offering psychological and material support to a number of quake-affected families.

The beneficiaries of this initiative expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for their tireless efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.

Zain Al Abidin, a Syrian child, expressed gratitude for receiving something as essential as a wheelchair. He said “This wheelchair is like two new feet to me. It helps me go wherever I want and move faster. Thank you to the United Arab Emirates and to the Emirates Red Crescent.”

The UAE continues its efforts to support the people of Syria as part of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2", by continuously providing food and medical supplies and helping bridge the needs gap across Syria's education and healthcare sectors.