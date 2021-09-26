UrduPoint.com

ERC Inaugurates Phase 2 Of Service Projects In Rohingya Refugee Camps In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

ERC inaugurates phase 2 of service projects in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has inaugurated phase 2 of its service projects in refugee camps in Rohingya, Bangladesh, as part of the initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who is the Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the "Mother of the Nation", to meet to the humanitarian needs of refugees, especially women and children.

The projects are being carried out under the direct supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, in a bid to improve the living conditions of Rohingya refugees and monitor their status.

The projects cover key services, such as housing, water, food and family empowerment, benefitting over 100,000 refugees in Cox's Bazar.

Nearly 1,800 temporary housing units have been constructed for refugees, and several artesian wells have been dug to provide drinking water to the camps’ residents, in addition to providing them with healthcare services.

In terms of family empowerment, the ERC aims to enable refugees to start small businesses that will provide them with a stable income and improve their financial status.

A delegation from the ERC, headed by Sultan Al Darmaki, accompanied by Abdullah Ali Khussaif, Charge D’affaires at the UAE Embassy in Bangladesh, inaugurated the projects, in the presence of several Bangladeshi officials. During the inauguration, the ERC delegation distributed aid to refugees, including food, medical supplies and children’s clothing.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the ERC was among the first organisations to support Rohingya refugees, noting the ERC sent thousands of tonnes of food parcels, shelter materials and clothing to hundreds of thousands of refugees.

The projects aim to change the lives of refugees and provide for their basic needs.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Water UAE Women Family From Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.