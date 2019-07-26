ERC organises 15th mass wedding in Lahij, Yemen

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Thursday, organised the 15th group wedding for 100 couples in Yemen's Lahij Governorate, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan

LAHIJ, YEMEN, 2(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, on Thursday, organised the 15th group wedding for 100 couples in Yemen's Lahij Governorate, as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC Representative in Aden, Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, attended the event.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the Emirati agency is working to a well-devised plan to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The dire economic conditions in Yemen are preventing the youth from marrying. So, this initiative achieves a range of objectives, including reducing the cost of marriage and promoting social solidarity, Al Falahi added.

"The initiative highlights the UAE leadership's awareness of the humanitarian, social and economic conditions in Yemen, as well as its willingness to address the challenges faced by Yemeni youth, to realise their aspirations for a stable and decent social life," he said.

Local beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership for bringing back the smile on their faces, through this landmark social initiative.