Etihad Airways launches sale to Seychelles, Maldives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Etihad Airways announced that it has launched sale to Seychelles and Maldives. Valid for Thursday only at etihad.com, passengers can fly from Abu Dhabi to Seychelles in Economy for just AED995 return, with Maldives offers valid until 31st March from 1,995 return.

According to the airline, guests who book between 25th and 31st March 2021 will enjoy return fares starting from AED1,995 in Economy to both Seychelles and Maldives. Travellers can jet off any time until 30 June 2021.

As Etihad continues to gradually resume services to more destinations across its global network, Nairobi will recommence on 4th May 2021 with a twice weekly service.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitisation and safety programme, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.