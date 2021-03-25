UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etihad Airways Launches Sale To Seychelles, Maldives

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

Etihad Airways launches sale to Seychelles, Maldives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Etihad Airways announced that it has launched sale to Seychelles and Maldives. Valid for Thursday only at etihad.com, passengers can fly from Abu Dhabi to Seychelles in Economy for just AED995 return, with Maldives offers valid until 31st March from 1,995 return.

According to the airline, guests who book between 25th and 31st March 2021 will enjoy return fares starting from AED1,995 in Economy to both Seychelles and Maldives. Travellers can jet off any time until 30 June 2021.

As Etihad continues to gradually resume services to more destinations across its global network, Nairobi will recommence on 4th May 2021 with a twice weekly service.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitisation and safety programme, Etihad Wellness, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Sale Nairobi Seychelles Maldives March May June From

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down to US$61.68 pb

2 minutes ago

Russia prison service says Navalny's health 'satis ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's New Mini Space Shuttle 'Buran' to Be Unma ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul, Moscow Agree to Hasten Free Trade Talks on ..

2 minutes ago

'Ray of light': Olympic torch relay begins after y ..

2 minutes ago

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve to temporarily close for ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.