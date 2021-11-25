UrduPoint.com

Etihad Airways Opens New Early Check-in Facility For End-of-year Holiday Peak

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:45 PM

Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility for end-of-year holiday peak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Etihad Airways has announced the opening of a dedicated Early Check-In facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport to make the travel experience as smooth as possible. The service is available from 25th November to 31st December, allowing passengers to check-in from 8 hours up to 24 hours before their flight.

The move came as Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport expect to welcome a large volume of passengers over the coming week, as the UAE gears up to host extraordinary celebrations for the country’s Golden Jubilee and many tourists plan to visit the country, and residents are also seizing the opportunity to travel overseas during the public holidays.

Using the service, one person can check-in and drop off baggage on behalf of family members travelling together, but must present the travel and COVID-19 related documents for the entire group.

The early check-in desk is open from 9 am to 4 am, seven days a week, and is located at Skypark Plaza level three. Guests using this facility will receive two hours of free parking at Skypark whilst checking in.

