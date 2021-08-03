Etihad Rail, Western Bainoona Group sign agreement for Stage Two of UAE’s National Rail Network

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Western Bainoona Group.

Etihad Rail will deliver rail freight services to the Group for their construction materials from Western Bainoona Group's facilities in Fujairah to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The agreement comes following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, to enable a sustainable and efficient mode of transport that bolsters the whole of the UAE’s economy. The partnership is one of Etihad Rail’s largest commercial partnerships for Stage Two of the UAE’s National Rail Project. 4.5 million tonnes of Western Bainoona Group’s aggregates will be transported annually on 643 trains from the Group’s facilities in Fujairah to logistics hubs in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and Dubai Industrial City.

The length of each train will be around one kilometre. Etihad Rail is allocating 70 wagons for each train, with an approximate capacity of 7,000 tonnes per trip. The partnership will reduce road traffic by 120,000 truck trips annually.

Mohammed Khalfan Al Hameli, Chairman of Western Bainoona Group, commented, "Western Bainoona Group is honoured to become one of Etihad Rail’s partners. We look to leverage the freight solutions provided by the UAE National Rail Network, bolstering and facilitating trade between the emirates.

In sum, the network will enhance the capacity of companies operating across the UAE. Companies can develop their business by redirecting assets and reducing transportation costs, efficiently utilising their time and resources to become active players in the development of the UAE."

For his part, Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Rail Relations Sector at Etihad Rail, said, "Etihad Rail is pleased to sign the one of the largest agreements for Stage Two of UAE National Rail Network, adding Western Bainoona Group to our list of partners. We will be providing fast, smooth, and integrated transport solutions for the company’s products from Fujairah to the logistics hubs in ICAD and Dubai Industrial City, strengthening the Group’s business."

"Etihad Rail delivers cost-effective and time-efficient transport solutions, reducing road traffic in the UAE. In doing so, we protect the environment in reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, we deliver significant benefits for the logistics, infrastructure, and transport sectors across the UAE," added Al Marzouqi.

Construction by Etihad Rail of facilities at ICAD and Dubai Industrial City continues, providing advanced logistical infrastructure in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE’s National Rail Network is one of the largest infrastructure undertakings in the UAE. The project will deliver the safe and sustainable UAE National Rail Network, alongside strengthening the transport and logistics sector in the country.