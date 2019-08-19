UrduPoint.com
Etisalat Dials In 5G Call From World’s Tallest Tower

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Etisalat dials in 5G call from world’s tallest tower

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Etisalat announced on Monday the availability of 5G coverage in the world’s tallest building, ‘Burj Khalifa’, showcasing its readiness for the state-of-the-art 5G network and compatibility with industry leading 5G smartphones. The announcement follows various milestones related to 5g network and video calls achieved by the communications company this year.

Today’s 5G call is a major step for Etisalat as it proves the network readiness and availability of the 5G network and services in the country.

At around 20 times faster than 4g and with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will allow users to stream live 4K resolution video anywhere at any time, with virtually no lag.

According to a statement, Etisalat aims to provide customers a "unique experience" by enjoying higher speeds and faster response time on the 5G network with upto 1Gbps and lower latency to one millisecond.

With 5G technology consumers will witness unprecedented network speed allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted 4K & HD videos, AR/VR services, cloud gaming from anywhere in UAE, advanced robotics, autonomous transport, 3D printing and wearable technologies, the statement added.

Etisalat aims to build 1,000 5G towers across the UAE during 2019 to enable 5G coverage.

