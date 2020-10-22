UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Etisalat Group Posts 6 Pct Growth In Q3 Consolidated Net Profit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:45 AM

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidated net profit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Etisalat Group has reported consolidated net profits of AED2.41 billion for Q3- 2020, a 6 percent growth over the corresponding quarter of 2019.

According to the consolidated financial results released today by Etisalat Group, the company has generated revenues of AED38.64 billion in the January-September period of 2020, down 0.5% from AED 38.85 billion in the year-ago period.

The Group aggregate subscribers reached 149 million representing a year on year increase of 1 percent.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to AED6.9 billion, representing an increase of 2 percent YoY.

The Acting CEO of Etisalat Group, Hatem Dowidar, commented: "Etisalat’s performance in the third quarter exemplifies resilience in these uncertain times the world is going through."

Related Topics

World Company UAE Dirham 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

2 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

2 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

2 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.