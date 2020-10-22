Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidated net profit

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Etisalat Group has reported consolidated net profits of AED2.41 billion for Q3- 2020, a 6 percent growth over the corresponding quarter of 2019.

According to the consolidated financial results released today by Etisalat Group, the company has generated revenues of AED38.64 billion in the January-September period of 2020, down 0.5% from AED 38.85 billion in the year-ago period.

The Group aggregate subscribers reached 149 million representing a year on year increase of 1 percent.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to AED6.9 billion, representing an increase of 2 percent YoY.

The Acting CEO of Etisalat Group, Hatem Dowidar, commented: "Etisalat’s performance in the third quarter exemplifies resilience in these uncertain times the world is going through."