Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Etisalat has announced the launch of its first-ever virtual ‘Digital Summer Camp’ designed to equip the children of Etisalat employees with necessary skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) disciplines.

Fostering innovation and skills needed for the future, Etisalat academy is providing an opportunity for 150 children to learn and implement robotics, design, and coding.

Commenting on this initiative, Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Etisalat, said, "In line with the vision of Etisalat, we are pleased to launch our first-ever virtual ‘Digital Summer Camp’ for the children of our Etisalat family. We aim to equip these future leaders with competencies that shape tomorrow while planting the seed towards understanding the STEM and digital landscape. Etisalat believes this initiative will nurture the future digital architects and dreamers of tomorrow.

"The programme will boost innovative thinking by encouraging children to go from design to creation through real-world applications.

Additionally, the camp will help build confidence in the digital landscape, while opening young minds to various possibilities."

During the programme, students will undertake exciting tasks, which include robotics, 3D modelling, design, coding and electronics. The children will learn how to code a robot using either block-based coding or a text-based interface; get to know how to make simple patterns and complex geometry in three dimensions, and have a clear grasp on how to prototype electronic circuit designs and simulate them within their browsers.

The camp, which began on 24th July, 2021, will run for two hours every Saturday for five weeks until 21st August. Each participating child from the ages of 6 to 12 will receive a certificate of completion of the programme, and a chance to win motivational prizes throughout its duration.