UNRWA: Aid Going Into Gaza Now Needle In Haystack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 10:15 PM

UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) GAZA,23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, stated that the people of Gaza have been starved and deprived of the basics including water and medicines for more than 11 weeks.

“Mothers and fathers have run out of food for their children Older people died because of lack of medicines.

The aid going in now is a needle in a haystack,” he said in a post on his official X account.

" A meaningful and uninterrupted flow of aid is the only way to prevent the current disaster from spiraling further. The least needed is 500-600 trucks every day managed through the UN including UNRWA.''

He added: "During the ceasefire, we brought in an average of 500-600 trucks a day without diversion or looting.''

"Saving lives must overtake military and political agendas. The people of Gaza cannot wait any longer," he concluded.

