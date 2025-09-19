YouTube Shorts Gets Free AI Video Generator “Veo 3”
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:08 PM
Google has integrated its advanced AI video generator Vevo 3 into YouTube Shorts, allowing users worldwide to create short videos from text prompts without filming, with the announcement made at the Cannes Lions Festival in France.
FRANCE:(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) Google has integrated its most advanced AI video generator, Veo 3, directly into YouTube Shorts, eliminating the need to record videos manually. Users simply type a description of the video they want and select a visual style—such as animated or cinematic—and Veo 3 creates a short clip accordingly.
The fast version can generate an 8-second video within seconds, though quality may vary, making it impressive for footage created entirely from text prompts. Announced in June 2025, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan confirmed the rollout during the Cannes Lions Festival, highlighting the limitless creative opportunities AI offers for storytelling and careers.
Veo 3 can produce complete audio-visual clips that feel strikingly realistic.
Previously available only to paid Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, it will now be free for YouTube Shorts users.
This feature could enable more users to monetize their Shorts content, though it may also affect current creators’ earnings. Reports estimate that over 25% of YouTube Partner Program members already earn income through Shorts.
To use it, open the YouTube app, tap Create → Create a Video, and enter your instructions. Each AI-generated video will include an AI-generated label and an invisible watermark. The rollout has begun and will reach all users in the coming weeks.


