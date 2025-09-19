‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative in Abu Dhabi featured a dynamic programme combining hands-on training, knowledge exchange and exposure to successful institutional models.

The initiative, which concluded today, included specialised workshops, interactive sessions, youth circles and field visits, offering participants practical opportunities to learn, network and engage with leading educational and community institutions in the UAE.

As part of the programme, participants visited the Athar+ Centre, affiliated with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in Abu Dhabi, where they learned about initiatives supporting the third sector and strengthening its role in social development. They were introduced to the authority’s programmes focused on empowering non-profit organisations, supporting social enterprises and expanding volunteering initiatives.

The visit also showcased Athar+ as an innovative incubator providing a supportive environment for community-driven projects and helping to develop practical solutions to social challenges.

The programme also included a visit to the headquarters of G42 in Abu Dhabi, where participants toured several departments and learned about the company’s core fields of work. They received an overview of its role in harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to drive development.

The tour further highlighted G42’s contributions in areas such as cloud computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence, in addition to the role of M42 as a global tech-enabled health organisation.

In partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for education, the Arab Youth Centre organised a training workshop titled “Business Model Development,” aimed at empowering youth pioneers to transform their ideas into executable initiatives.

The workshop also examined factors influencing start-up success, showing that timing accounts for 42 percent, followed by team and execution at 32 percent, the idea at 28 percent, the business model at 24 percent, and financing at 14 percent. It stressed that success depends on the entrepreneur’s ability to create genuine value by solving an existing problem and building a sustainable model around it.

Participants also took part in a practical session focused on entrepreneurial storytelling, where they presented their projects and received constructive feedback. The exercise strengthened their confidence, enhanced their pitching skills and prepared them to communicate effectively with investors and potential partners.

A youth circle hosted by the Emirates Foundation, in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre and the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was held under the theme Strengthening Arab Youth Entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

The session highlighted the role of Arab youth in driving innovation and contributing to sustainable economic growth. Discussions addressed challenges facing young entrepreneurs, including access to finance, building strategic partnerships and scaling into new markets.

Led by the Arab Youth Centre, this edition of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative brought together 40 young people from 13 Arab countries across 10 specialised tracks, equipping them with the skills and networks needed to deliver innovative projects and position Arab youth as active partners in shaping the future.