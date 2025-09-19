Open Menu

Shaheen Afridi’s Power-hitting Wins Praise From India’s Kuldeep Yadav

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:35 PM

India’s Kuldeep Yadav praises Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting in AsiacCup 2025India’s Kuldeep Yadav praised Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi for his explosive batting in the Asia Cup, highlighting his aggressive knocks against India and the UAE.

DUBAI:(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s explosive batting in the Asia Cup 2025 has earned praise from an unexpected admirer—Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Known primarily for his lethal bowling, Afridi has also played crucial innings with the bat to help Pakistan secure key wins. Against India, he came to the crease with Pakistan struggling at 83 for 7 and smashed an unbeaten 33 runs off just 16 balls, including four towering sixes. In the following match against the UAE, Afridi struck 29 runs from 14 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Dubai ahead of India’s final group match against Oman, Kuldeep acknowledged Afridi’s recent performances.

“When you’re bowling, you try to read the batters, and some are really playing well. Shaheen Afridi is batting exceptionally these days and has played aggressive shots in his last two matches,” he said.

Kuldeep added that cricket is a game of constant learning, where players improve by analyzing their mistakes and making adjustments after every match.

