Karachi City FC To Debut In SAFF Women’s Club Championship
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:42 PM
Pakistan’s national women’s champions Karachi City FC will compete for the first time in the SAFF Women’s Club Championship, set to be held in Nepal from December 5 to 22.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s women’s football will mark a historic milestone as Karachi City FC, the reigning national women’s champions, is set to participate for the first time in an international tournament.
The club will represent Pakistan in the SAFF Women’s Club Championship, scheduled to take place in Nepal from December 5 to 22.
Alongside Karachi City FC, the championship will feature East Bengal from India, APF Football Club from Nepal, Nasreen sports academy from Bangladesh, and Transport United from Bhutan.
Recent Stories
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
More Stories From Sports
-
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship2 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav9 minutes ago
-
Syed Azhar Ali selected as voting delegate2 hours ago
-
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controversy2 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final1 day ago
-
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha1 day ago
-
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE1 day ago
-
Fakhar, Shaheen propel Pakistan to Super Four2 days ago
-
Arshad Nadeem qualifies for World Athletics Championship javelin throw final2 days ago
-
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row2 days ago
-
Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts win thriller in Naveed Mehboob Azmi T202 days ago
-
Pakistan U17 team officials hosted by High Commissioner in Colombo2 days ago