Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship  

Pakistan’s national women’s champions Karachi City FC will compete for the first time in the SAFF Women’s Club Championship, set to be held in Nepal from December 5 to 22.

KARACHI – Pakistan’s women’s football will mark a historic milestone as Karachi City FC, the reigning national women’s champions, is set to participate for the first time in an international tournament.

The club will represent Pakistan in the SAFF Women’s Club Championship, scheduled to take place in Nepal from December 5 to 22.

Alongside Karachi City FC, the championship will feature East Bengal from India, APF Football Club from Nepal, Nasreen sports academy from Bangladesh, and Transport United from Bhutan.