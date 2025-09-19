Open Menu

Karachi City FC To Debut In SAFF Women’s Club Championship

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:42 PM

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship  

Pakistan’s national women’s champions Karachi City FC will compete for the first time in the SAFF Women’s Club Championship, set to be held in Nepal from December 5 to 22.

KARACHI – Pakistan’s women’s football will mark a historic milestone as Karachi City FC, the reigning national women’s champions, is set to participate for the first time in an international tournament.

The club will represent Pakistan in the SAFF Women’s Club Championship, scheduled to take place in Nepal from December 5 to 22.

Alongside Karachi City FC, the championship will feature East Bengal from India, APF Football Club from Nepal, Nasreen sports academy from Bangladesh, and Transport United from Bhutan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Football Sports Bangladesh Bhutan Nepal December From

Recent Stories

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

2 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

9 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

2 hours ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

2 hours ago
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

2 hours ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

3 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports