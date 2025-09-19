Abu Dhabi Team To Compete In Final Round Of F2 World Championship In Portugal
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team is gearing up to compete in the final round of the F2 World Championship, scheduled to take place on 20th and 21st September in Vila Velha de Ródão, Portugal.
On Saturday, the qualifying Speed Race will take place to determine the starting grid, followed by the decisive Main Race on Sunday, which will feature some of the world’s top drivers.
World champion Rashed Al Qemzi and teammate Salem Al Yafei will represent the team in the final round.
The Team is headed by Nasser Al Dhaheri, with Juma Al Qubaisi also accompanying, alongside the role of Rashed Al Qemzi’s Radio Man, as part of the team’s comprehensive technical and organisational preparations.
Thani Al Qemzi, Team Manager of the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, said, "Our ambition is to conclude the season in a way that honours the support of our wise leadership and reflects the UAE’s constant commitment to raising its flag on the international podiums."
Recent Stories
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations32 seconds ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka36 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal39 seconds ago
-
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world46 minutes ago
-
Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star46 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency1 hour ago
-
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 20351 hour ago
-
Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 121 hour ago
-
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijing1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities2 hours ago
-
'RAK Human Resources Department' wins SHRM STAR Gold Award2 hours ago