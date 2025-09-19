Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Visits Japan Pavilion At Expo 2025 Osaka
OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured the pavilion and explored its key features and exhibits that reflect Japan’s ambitious vision for the society of the future. The pavilion presents innovative architectural designs inspired by the cycle of life, alongside interactive experiences that highlight sustainability and the relationship between humanity, nature, and technology.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended Japan Pavilion’s innovative experiences advancing global cultural dialogue. He emphasised that Japan’s success in delivering a distinguished edition of the World Expo is a testament to its commitment to sustainability and forward-looking vision, while reinforcing its position as a leading destination for innovation and international cooperation.
His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Japan; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
