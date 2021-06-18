UrduPoint.com
European Council Updates List Of Countries For Which Travel Restrictions Should Be Lifted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

European Council updates list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2021) BRUSSELS, 18th June 2021 (WAM) - The European Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

According to the Council, this list will continue to be reviewed every two weeks and, as the case may be, updated.

Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from 18 June 2021 member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries:Albania, Australia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Republic of North Macedonia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the United States of America.

Travel restrictions should also be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macao. The condition of reciprocity for these special administrative regions has been lifted.

Schengen associated countries (Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) also take part in this recommendation.

