EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Producer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the Al Nouf Independent Power Producer (IPP) project, the largest single-site carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant in the UAE.

Al Nouf will be located within the newly established Al Nouf Complex, a coastal site strategically designated to become a major hub for power and water production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The state-of-the-art plant is designed to deliver world-class efficiency, operational flexibility, and lower emissions, supporting the UAE’s long-term decarbonisation agenda.

The Al Nouf Complex will play a pivotal role in the UAE’s energy and water security, with the site carefully selected for its strategic coastal location and ability to accommodate both seawater-cooled power generation and reverse osmosis (RO) desalination technologies. Designed with long-term scalability in mind, the complex features ample space and infrastructure capacity to support multiple utility-scale energy and desalination projects in the future.

This integrated planning approach underscores EWEC’s commitment to developing energy clusters that deliver synergies in performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

EWEC is strategically accelerating the UAE’s energy transition to a decarbonised system, with the advanced and efficient Al Nouf providing transitional capacity to support the integration of large-scale renewable energy and provide additional flexibility during periods of peak power demand. Flexible and high-efficiency gas-fired plants, such as Al Nouf, will be crucial for ensuring the security of supply while the country’s energy sector transforms into a renewable and clean-focused industry.

As part of the IPP programme, the project is expected to support Emiratisation targets by facilitating the inclusion of UAE Nationals across key roles, thereby supporting national workforce development goals.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “The development of Al Nouf power plant is a key component of EWEC’s long-term strategy to deliver a flexible, efficient, and decarbonised energy system.

As we accelerate the integration of renewable and clean energy into the grid, advanced natural gas-fired capacity will play an essential role in ensuring system reliability and balancing intermittency.

"Al Nouf’s strategic location and high-efficiency design will enhance our ability to meet future demand while supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. We look forward to engaging with qualified developers and advancing this important project.”

Al Nouf will closely follow the model of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful IPP programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer.

It will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, with the successful developer or developer consortium owning up to 40 percent of the entity. The remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Expected to begin commercial operations in Q3 2029, Al Nouf’s efficient natural gas turbine technology will generate up to 3.3 gigawatts of electricity.

The RFP shared with bidders outlines comprehensive requirements and technical parameters, encouraging the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) where relevant to improve plant performance, operational efficiency, and predictive maintenance.

The project is also expected to leverage state-of-the-art technologies, including digital twinning and advanced monitoring systems, to optimise lifecycle performance and system resilience. Responses to the RFP are expected in Q4 2025.

To ensure efficient and timely project development following the award, EWEC has proactively reserved gas turbines for Al Nouf. This early-stage action will enable the rapid mobilisation of resources and reinforce EWEC’s ability to meet future power demand while maintaining system reliability and supporting the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.