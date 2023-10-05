EWEC, Masdar sign landmark purchase agreement for power generated from the UAE’s First Utility-Scale Wind Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for power generated from the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme.

The agreement was signed following the official UAE Wind Programme inauguration presided over by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The landmark agreement was signed by Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer. Also in attendance was Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, and Engineer Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE).

This strategic agreement will see EWEC procuring power from the UAE's utility-scale wind programme for the first time.

Located at Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island, the wind power farms have a generation capacity up to 99 megawatts (MW) of renewable, carbon-free electricity, enough to power 22,000 homes, displacing 115,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The purchase agreement will draw power from 22 wind turbines standing at 95 metres high with a 155-metre wingspan, able to generate power at lower wind speeds, and also includes 14MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) power.

Being at the forefront of driving the country’s energy transition and decarbonising the energy sector, EWEC’s historic deployment of utility-scale renewable energy is accelerating the UAE’s realisation of its economic and sustainability objectives. With the addition of wind power, EWEC’s portfolio now encompasses multiple sources of strategic green energy, solidifying the UAE’s energy transition leadership.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “We are honoured to welcome H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council to inaugurate the UAE’s first utility-scale Wind Programme, and witness the signing of this landmark power purchase agreement which reflects a significant milestone for EWEC as we further expand our energy generation portfolio and increase the share of renewable energy in the UAE’s total energy mix.

The addition of wind power to Abu Dhabi’s energy system enables EWEC to deliver power from a diverse array of renewable and clean sources that support the conservation and preservation of the UAE’s natural heritage while simultaneously accelerating the country’s socio-economic growth.

This strategic partnership with Masdar signifies our joint commitment to driving the country’s energy transition and significantly reducing the carbon emissions associated with energy generation. With the UAE hosting COP28 this year, EWEC is proud to be supporting the UAE in achieving its carbon-neutral future by mid-century and becoming the world’s most dynamic economy as outlined in the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is a remarkable milestone in the UAE’s renewable energy journey as wind energy is now for the first time powering the UAE national grid through our partnership with EWEC. Thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, Masdar was empowered to engineer and construct a technologically advanced, utility-scale wind programme across the UAE, collaborating with international partners, when many considered it impossible due to low wind speeds in the UAE. Today we see that pioneering vision become a reality as a result of UAE-led innovation and expertise.”

As the UAE prepares to host COP28 in the ‘Year of Sustainability’, EWEC and Masdar are collaborating to support the UAE in amplifying its climate change and sustainability credentials, by implementing tangible measures and actions in transitioning the energy sector towards an age relying more on renewable and clean energy future.

