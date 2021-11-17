UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai A Key International Platform Underscoring Values Of Solidarity, Cooperation: UAE Ambassador To Indonesia

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform underscoring values of solidarity, cooperation: UAE Ambassador to Indonesia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Expo 2020 Dubai is a key international platform underscoring the values of solidarity, cooperation and innovation.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he stressed Expo 2020 Dubai is a crucial milestone in the country’s development, noting the world is gathering at this significant international event, which coincides with the country’s Golden Jubilee, and exploring the inspiring experience of the UAE.

He added Expo 2020 Dubai is a key platform for promoting cooperation between countries to ensure the connection of minds to shape the future, as well as to exchange expertise and enhance collective action to achieve sustainable and balanced development.

Expo 2020 Dubai will help draft a roadmap for the main economic, development and cultural recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which involves preparing to engage in the digital economy, Al Dhaheri further added. The event supports efforts aimed at strengthening the role of the innovative economy and cultural and creative movement in empowering talents, he noted.

He then pointed out that Expo 2020 Dubai, as the largest international event in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, showcases the cultures, civilisations and history of this region to drive human innovation and collective action based on the values of compassion, peace and coexistence.

Speaking about the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in preparing future leaders, Al Dhaheri stressed the international event is a great opportunity to motivate and inspire youth and equip them with the necessary skills to succeed. He added that the "Youth Connect" forum is one of the leading initiatives of the event and connects youth and empowers them to perform a pivotal role in shaping a bright future.

On climate change, which is a crucial topic at Expo 2020 Dubai, especially with the selection of the UAE to host COP28, he affirmed the UAE plays an influential role in addressing climate change, adding that the country has launched international initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability.

Indonesia is participating in the event through a large pavilion that promotes diversity, innovation and opportunities. It showcases Indonesia’s contributions to shaping a better future, he further said, noting Expo 2020 Dubai coincides with significant developments in Emirati-Indonesian ties. Both sides are working together to forge a comprehensive strategic partnership in economic and commercial areas.

Indonesia’s participation in the international event will help increase trade exchange between the two friendly countries, which exceeded USD 3 billion in 2020, Al Dhaheri said in conclusion.

