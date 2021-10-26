UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai a platform gathering world to shape new future: Minister of Economy of Maldives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Fayyad Ismail, Minister of Economy of the Maldives, said his country’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores the solid relations between the UAE and the Maldives, noting the global event is an ideal platform gathering the world to shape a new future based on mutual cooperation.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the Maldives Investment Forum held at the expo, Ismail stressed that the major global event is a key opportunity to showcase the Maldives advantages while noting that it is a leading tourist destination.

He added Expo 2020 Dubai is also an opportunity for international interactions in various areas, most notably business, trade and investment, in light of the participation of 192 countries.

The Maldives and the UAE share distinguished ties, most notably in the areas of commerce, the economy and investment, he further added. The UAE is a key trading partner of his country, and Dubai is a leading trade centre for the Maldives, where it obtains several strategic goods.

He then pointed out Emirati investments in the Maldives vary between tourism, transport and other sectors, stressing his country’s keenness to increase mutual investments to reach strategic levels.

Yesterday, the Maldives celebrated its National Day at the expo.

