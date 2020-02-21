UrduPoint.com
Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council Reviews Security Plans, Disease Prevention Protocols

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:30 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council reviews security plans, disease prevention protocols

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council has reviewed the preparedness and response plans for security teams before, during and after the exhibition, which Dubai will host from October 2020 to April 2021.

The meeting, presided over by Maj. Gen.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, and Chairman of the Security Council, discussed the preparations and progress of plans to secure the six-month world expo. Al Marri heard an overview of the security preparedness at the entry and exit points and free zones.

He was also updated on preventive protocols against epidemic diseases and the event marketing plans.

Al Marri urged the task forces to work as one team with a high spirit of professionalism and skills.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA region, and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation.

