Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) The Expo Centre Sharjah is currently hosting the "Expo Electronics Exhibition", the first event the centre has organised after the gradual return to normal life and the resumption of activities and events in Sharjah.

This is in line with the decision of the Sharjah Executive Council to resume the organisation of exhibitions and conferences under the supervision of the competent government authorities, while taking all the precautionary and preventive measures, according to the instructions of the concerned authorities with combating COVID-19.

The three-day event, which kicked off on Thursday, offers a wide range of exclusive deals and attractive discounts on high-quality products, including the most renowned international electronics brands.

The Expo Centre said, "This event is a perfect opportunity for exhibitors to boost their sales, enhance communication with their existing customers, and attract new customers as well.

It is also an ideal destination for families to restyle their kitchen through the latest smart appliances at competitive prices, as well as to learn more about creative ideas and concepts by electronics sector experts."

This is part of the centre’s commitment to reinforce the presence of the exhibiting companies operating in Sharjah and to cater to the needs of the consumers and visitors.

The centre has called the public to visit the exhibition and make the most of the amazing deals it offers, while assuring that the COVID-19-related precautionary measures have been taken for the safety of visitors and exhibitors.

This includes sterilisation of the building and the halls, temperature checks when entering the centre, installation of AI thermal cameras, and rearrangement of spaces to ensure the implementation of safe distancing rules. This is in addition to hanging COVID-19 posters and protection kits, including face masks, gloves, and disinfectants.