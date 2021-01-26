EZDubai announces expansion of 'noon.com' with new customer fulfillment facility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) EZDubai, Dubai South’s dedicated e-commerce zone, has announced the expansion of noon.com, the region's homegrown digital marketplace, with the launch of a brand-new customer fulfilment facility. Noon’s new warehouse will utilise EZDubai’s range of logistics facilities and business solutions to further support the growth of local SMEs and entrepreneurs who rely on noon as their digital platform.

To celebrate the opening of the world-class warehouse, noon’s founder, Mohamed Alabbar, and Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman Dubai Aviation City Corporation & Dubai South, toured the facility, joined by Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Logistics District, Dubai South, among other senior executives.

Representing the first e-commerce player to establish in EZDubai, noon will expand upon its operations and continuous drive for growth across the country by taking advantage of EZDubai’s range of facilities and smart solutions for the sector.

The new warehouse facility will store everything from fragrances to refrigerators, with space for thousands of products from local businesses in noon’s Mahali program. Thousands of new jobs have been created to support noon’s logistics and fulfilment expansion plans in EZDubai.

Mohamed Alabbar, noon, said, "Noon was created to serve and support local businesses, to give our SMEs and entrepreneurs a world-class platform to drive their business to achieve greater levels of success and growth.

Expanding our already established and trusted logistics and fulfillment network with this new location adds to our ability to provide customers with the best experience and level of service. With this partnership, noon will further push the boundaries of e-commerce in the country, helping to cement the Emirate’s position as a digital innovator regionally and globally."

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman Dubai Aviation City Corporation & Dubai South, commented, "We are truly delighted to see that noon, one of the most significant e-commerce players in the region has extended its footprint in EZDubai. This is another great testimony for our advanced logistical facilities, optimal business solutions, and our capabilities that cater to multinational companies and small and medium-sized enterprises. We will continue to march towards innovation excellence and spare no efforts to propel the emirate’s and regional e-commerce sector."

In October 2020, noon.com and Dubai South announced their strategic partnership which highlighted that EZDubai proudly welcomed noon.com as the first e-commerce platform to the hub.